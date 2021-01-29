First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of INBK opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.79. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 255.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.