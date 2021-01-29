First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock Position Trimmed by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,075 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 550.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on FHN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,435.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,524 shares in the company, valued at $21,579,689.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $81,938.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,526 shares of company stock worth $2,421,436. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

