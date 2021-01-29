First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) PT Raised to $24.00

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. On average, research analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,715 shares of company stock valued at $965,799 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 320,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 43,378 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

