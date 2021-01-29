First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

First Foundation stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $926.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Foundation by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 320,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 43,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,528,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,715 shares of company stock worth $965,799 in the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

