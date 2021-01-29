First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Announces Earnings Results

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

Shares of FFIN stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,124. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $41.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

In other news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $704,200.00. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,960.00. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

