First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Issues Earnings Results

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of FFBC stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,220. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $86,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

