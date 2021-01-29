First Community Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for First Community in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $128.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. First Community has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $21.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 33.3% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 114,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Community by 196.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 5.6% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 229,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

