First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by 47.1% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.57. First Community Bankshares has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $31.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.23%. As a group, analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

