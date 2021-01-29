First Commonwealth Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 47.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

FCF stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

FCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

