First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.83. First Capital Realty shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 814,842 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCR.UN. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.31. The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.