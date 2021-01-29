First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,000 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the December 31st total of 1,604,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,810.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FCXXF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.
About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust
