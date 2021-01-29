First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

Shares of FBIZ stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,698. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $163.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

FBIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.