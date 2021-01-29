First Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First Bank & Trust decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Humana were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Humana by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Humana by 2.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 1.5% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 10.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUM stock opened at $389.79 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $407.37 and its 200 day moving average is $410.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

