First Bank & Trust Trims Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

First Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in CAE were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in CAE by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,647,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,786 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,519,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,295 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its position in CAE by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,621,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,705,000 after acquiring an additional 738,730 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CAE by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,127,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,915,000 after acquiring an additional 610,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CAE by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,042,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,490,000 after acquiring an additional 543,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 127.78, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $528.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

