First Bank & Trust Trims Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

First Bank & Trust cut its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth $63,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth $128,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CSFB cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

HXL stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.