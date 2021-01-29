First Bank & Trust Sells 285 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 51.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 915,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,982,000 after acquiring an additional 312,707 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 220.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 99,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after buying an additional 68,187 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 336,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,595,000 after buying an additional 65,641 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,032,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CL King upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.78.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $138.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.49 and its 200 day moving average is $126.38.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.