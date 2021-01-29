First Bank & Trust Lowers Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in F5 Networks by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $201.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $211.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.11.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

