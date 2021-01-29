First Bank & Trust Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 46,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,793,000 after buying an additional 140,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 22,967.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $1,808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,143,988 shares in the company, valued at $103,462,274.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,926 shares of company stock worth $6,235,403. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.43.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $137.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.13.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

