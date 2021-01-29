First Bank & Trust Has $130,000 Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in CONMED were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 104.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

In other CONMED news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 14,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $1,425,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $1,038,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209 in the last 90 days. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNMD opened at $113.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2,846.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.27 and its 200 day moving average is $98.82.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.