First Bank & Trust Has $106,000 Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in GATX were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in GATX by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter worth about $2,548,000.

Get GATX alerts:

In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $462,855.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,731.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $146,984.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,528 shares of company stock worth $1,868,303 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GATX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.18. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $93.39. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.