First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

FBNC stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.01. 130,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,954. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,192.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $243,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Gabelli lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. G.Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

