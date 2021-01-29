Firo Reaches One Day Volume of $1.90 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Firo has a market capitalization of $56.01 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Firo has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One Firo coin can currently be bought for about $4.88 or 0.00014251 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,240.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.93 or 0.03895737 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 821.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.71 or 0.00399248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.85 or 0.01191119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.24 or 0.00497194 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.00397960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.61 or 0.00252948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00022279 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,477,747 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

Firo Coin Trading

Firo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

