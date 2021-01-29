FireEye, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for FireEye in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now expects that the information security company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21).

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.32 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.61.

FireEye stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $20.83. 10,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,328,750. FireEye has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in FireEye by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,626 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in FireEye by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,356 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in FireEye by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 250,809 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in FireEye by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 117,650 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 86,392 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $786,023.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,364.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

