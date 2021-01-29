Financial Contrast: Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Keppel REIT and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $8.57 million 17.66 $22.26 million N/A N/A

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Keppel REIT and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.99%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel REIT and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 169.02% 9.12% 1.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats Keppel REIT on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keppel REIT

Keppel REIT was listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006. It is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of premium Grade A commercial assets in prime business and financial districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia. The REIT has assets under management of approximately $8 billion in Singapore, key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, as well as Seoul, South Korea. Keppel REIT is sponsored by Keppel Land Limited, one of Asia's leading property companies. It is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital). Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with a diversified portfolio in real estate, infrastructure and data center properties in key global markets.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

