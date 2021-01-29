Financial Contrast: Deltagen (OTCMKTS:DGEN) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Deltagen (OTCMKTS:DGEN) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deltagen and Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deltagen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pieris Pharmaceuticals $46.28 million 3.08 -$25.47 million ($0.56) -4.55

Deltagen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of Deltagen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Deltagen has a beta of 20.88, suggesting that its stock price is 1,988% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Deltagen and Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deltagen N/A N/A N/A Pieris Pharmaceuticals -59.11% -55.20% -21.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Deltagen and Pieris Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deltagen 0 0 0 0 N/A Pieris Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.08%. Given Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pieris Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Deltagen.

Summary

Deltagen beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deltagen

Deltagen, Inc. provides drug discovery tools and services to the biopharmaceutical industry and to the academic research community in the United States. The company offers a suite of programs designed to enhance the efficiency of drug discovery, including access to biological models, as well as small-molecule and secreted protein drug targets. It also provides target validation data in the areas of immunology and metabolic diseases. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. Its lead respiratory program includes PRS-060, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial that binds to IL-4Ra for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; and lead immuno-oncology program comprises PRS-343, a bispecific protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for oncology diseases. The company also develops PRS-344, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein that is in preclinical stage for oncology diseases; and PRS-080, a polyethylene glycol conjugated anticalin protein that is in Phase IIa clinical trial to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis, as well as other drugs. It has strategic partnerships with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier, AstraZeneca AB, and Seattle Genetics Inc.; and license agreements with TUM, Enumeral Biomedical Holdings, Inc., and Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. The company also has a research collaboration with the laboratories of University of Pittsburgh. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

