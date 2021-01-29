Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000.

FNCL stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $45.33.

