FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the December 31st total of 461,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 119.2 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of FIBRA Macquarie México from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get FIBRA Macquarie México alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DBMBF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. 344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645. FIBRA Macquarie México has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.

FIBRA Macquarie MÃ©xico (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversiÃ³n en bienes raÃ­ces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.