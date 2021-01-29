Fevertree Drinks’ (FQVTF) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FQVTF stock remained flat at $$31.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

