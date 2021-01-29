FC Barcelona Fan Token Price Down 4.9% This Week (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token token can now be purchased for about $10.30 or 0.00030121 BTC on exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $16.61 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FC Barcelona Fan Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00068026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.68 or 0.00852816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00050526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.31 or 0.04140992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017358 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,612,612 tokens. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

FC Barcelona Fan Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FC Barcelona Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FC Barcelona Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FC Barcelona Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FC Barcelona Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.