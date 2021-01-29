FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get FB Financial alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.42.

FB Financial stock opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $38.10.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142,770 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 167,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $981,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.