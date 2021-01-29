FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for FB Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

Shares of FBK opened at $37.46 on Friday. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.27.

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 45.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

