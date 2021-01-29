Farmers Trust Co. Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in AbbVie by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 135,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 35,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 103,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $104.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $183.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.28.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.