Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%.
Shares of Farmers National Banc stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 941 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,835. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.94.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.
About Farmers National Banc
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
