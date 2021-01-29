Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FMAO. Stephens began coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

