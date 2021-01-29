Facebook’s (FB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Mizuho currently has a $350.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FB. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $318.14.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $265.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.44 and a 200-day moving average of $267.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $223,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 886.3% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

