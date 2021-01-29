Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by Barclays from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FB. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Facebook from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.14.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $265.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.21. The company has a market cap of $754.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 886.3% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Facebook by 12.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.