Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.14.

FB opened at $265.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.21. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $2,184,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in Facebook by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 12,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

