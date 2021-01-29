Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead Sells 310 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $54,687.75.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total value of $83,204.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $85,870.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $84,090.60.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total value of $85,169.40.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $86,539.60.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total value of $83,142.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total value of $85,956.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $265.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.44 and its 200 day moving average is $267.21. The company has a market capitalization of $754.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

