Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Facebook in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FB. Cowen lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.14.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $265.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $754.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

