Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce $22.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.41 billion and the lowest is $21.57 billion. Facebook reported sales of $17.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $107.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.36 billion to $110.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $128.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.77 billion to $134.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.14.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,452,227. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $739.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.44 and a 200-day moving average of $267.21.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

