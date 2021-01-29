Facebook, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Facebook in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.65. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

FB has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $263.90 on Friday. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.21. The company has a market capitalization of $751.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

