F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.32-2.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.66 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.32-2.44 EPS.

Shares of FFIV opened at $201.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $211.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.11.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.00.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $34,024.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,806.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $96,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,982.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,722 shares of company stock worth $3,525,398 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

