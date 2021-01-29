F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.32-2.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.42 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.32-2.44 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners raised F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their target price on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $201.35 on Friday. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $211.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.28 and its 200 day moving average is $150.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $250,341.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,033,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $34,024.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,806.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,722 shares of company stock worth $3,525,398 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

