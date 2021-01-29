EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Shares Gap Down to $18.11

Shares of EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.11, but opened at $15.18. EZGO Technologies shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 8,533 shares trading hands.

About EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO)

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the trading, sale, and rental of lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

