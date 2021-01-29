EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EYPT. B. Riley increased their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ EYPT opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $199.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.62.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%. Research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

