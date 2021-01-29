Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) updated its third quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.11-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $240-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.03 million.Extreme Networks also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.11-0.17 EPS.
EXTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.20.
Shares of EXTR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,341. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.
In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 45,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $366,385.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,207.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raj Khanna acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at $796,881.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,963. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
