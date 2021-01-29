Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.11-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $240-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.03 million.Extreme Networks also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.11-0.17 EPS.

EXTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.20.

Shares of EXTR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,341. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 45,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $366,385.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,207.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raj Khanna acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at $796,881.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,963. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

