Express (NYSE:EXPR) Trading 27.7% Higher

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) shares traded up 27.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.53 and last traded at $6.00. 48,955,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 54,571,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $389.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $322.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Express by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Express by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 261,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Express by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,749,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 67,602 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

