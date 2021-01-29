Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) versus OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Financial Survey

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Exela Technologies and OptimizeRx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.56 billion 0.07 -$509.12 million ($1.61) -1.30 OptimizeRx $24.60 million 29.01 -$3.14 million ($0.19) -248.58

OptimizeRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exela Technologies. OptimizeRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exela Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Exela Technologies and OptimizeRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 OptimizeRx 0 0 3 0 3.00

OptimizeRx has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.80%. Given OptimizeRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than Exela Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -34.65% N/A -14.81% OptimizeRx -16.20% -10.86% -8.66%

Risk & Volatility

Exela Technologies has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OptimizeRx beats Exela Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and clinical messaging services. The company's products and applications also comprise brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. In addition, it operates cloud based Mobile Health Messenger platform that provides interactive health messaging for enhanced medication adherence and care coordination; and HIPAA-compliant automated mobile messaging platform that allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance. Further, the company offers patient programs with treatment and affordability information, lifestyle and condition trackers, Internet device connectivity, forms, and surveys. OptimizeRx Corporation is headquartered in Rochester, Michigan.

