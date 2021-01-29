Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 65 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 361.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,163,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.85.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $364.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $389.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.75.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

