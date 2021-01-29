Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total transaction of $1,745,301.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,585,642.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total value of $529,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $265.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.83. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $293.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous dividend of $0.48. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.36.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

